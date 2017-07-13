‘Difference in ministers’ opinion could affect Rae Bareli probe’

Raising the issue through an adjournment notice, BSP leader Sunil Kumar Chittaud said there was anger in Rae Bareli after the incident. Raising the issue through an adjournment notice, BSP leader Sunil Kumar Chittaud said there was anger in Rae Bareli after the incident.

In the Legislative Council, Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the Rae Bareli incident in which five persons were killed in a village in Unchahar area last month. Raising the issue through an adjournment notice, BSP leader Sunil Kumar Chittaud said there was anger in Rae Bareli after the incident. Referring to Swami Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak but not taking their names, he said two state ministers had given “contradictory statements” regarding victims and the accused.

One minister even gave statement to protect the accused from action, he added. He demanded that the said minister be sacked. Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan said CBI should take over the case as difference in opinion between ministers could affect investigations. Naseemuddin Siddiqui, a member not associated with any party in the House at present, demanded the same.

Supporting a CBI inquiry, Congress leader Dinesh Pratap Singh said those found guilty in the heinous crime should be given capital punishment. Leader of the House Dinesh Sharma said the case has been registered and security personnel deployed in the village. Action has been taken in transparent manner and accused have been arrested, he added. Dissatisfied with the reply of the government, BSP walked out of the House.

Chairman Ramesh Yadav rejected the adjournment notice and directed the government for necessary action.

BSP chief Mayawati in a statement on Wednesday said a party delegation led by national general secretary SC Mishra met the families of victims. She demanded the government give financial help and security to the families and also to order CBI inquiry. Mayawati has also asked party leader in Assembly Lalji Verma and state president Ram Achal Rajbhar to meet the CM on the issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App