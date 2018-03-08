Didn’t portray Hadiya’s husband as terrorist or treat her as criminal: NIA

Shafin Jahan and Hadiya (file photo) Shafin Jahan and Hadiya (file photo)

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday denied a charge that it tried to mislead Hadiya, a homoeopathy student from Kerala who created a furore after her conversion to Islam and subsequent marriage to a Muslim man, by portraying her husband Shafin Jahan as a terrorist.

Hadiya’s (formerly Akhila Ashokan) marriage to Shafin Jahan had been annulled by the Kerala High Court terming it as an instance of “love jihad”, following which Jahan had approached the apex court. On November 27 last year, the SC had freed Hadiya from her parents’ custody and sent her to college to pursue her studies, even as she had pleaded that she should be allowed to go with her husband.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the NIA said the allegations levelled by Hadiya were “misconcieved, entirely baseless” and “incorrect.”

The NIA said it had undertaken the investigation pursuing the apex court’s August 10, 2017 order that had asked the agency to assist the court “and whatever has emerged during the course of the investigation so far has been rejected in the status report” filed in the court.

“Therefore the allegation that the NIA personnel had believed a story and were trying to establish that without any proof is totally baseless and incorrect,” the NIA affidavit said.

Hadiya had claimed that the NIA which recorded her statement had not read it over to her and that the sleuths had “listed” her “as a liar”.

The agency said the allegations are factually “incorrect” and “specifically denied” the charge that its officers had tried to mislead her by portraying Jahan as a terrorist.

The NIA affidavit said: “That it is humbly submitted that the statement…that some personnel of the NIA behaved with her with a prejudice as if she is a criminal or terrorist is also baseless, wrong and hence it is specifically denied.” The agency said its investigation has been “fair, objective and impartial.”

The investigation will be completed at the earliest, the affidavit said, adding that the agency would proceed in accordance with the law based on the outcome of the probe.

The matter is due to come up for hearing again on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App