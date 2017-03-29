‘Didn’t know India was a nightmare to live in’: African national talks of fear after Greater Noida attack

African nationals meeting SSP Dharmendra Yadav regarding the suspected racial attack on them by the locals in Greater Noida, Gautambudh Nagar on Tuesday (PTI Photo) African nationals meeting SSP Dharmendra Yadav regarding the suspected racial attack on them by the locals in Greater Noida, Gautambudh Nagar on Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Days after an angry mob attacked African nationals in Greater Noida, African immigrants in India are taking to social media to protest and raise their fears about living in the country. Four Nigerian nationals were assaulted by the mob Monday after a candle light protest went violent following the death of a class XII student reportedly due to drug overdose. The locals claim the Nigerian neighbours of the family are involved in the death of the student.

African nationals in India however are aghast that the mob targeted people who had nothing to do with the incident. They also called for increased security measures and new laws to condemn racial abuse.

“They will call an attack on blacks non racial but will attack anybody with a dark skin irrespective of the difference in the 54 countries there in the continent of Africa. But say we all the same? Is that not racial? Just because we look same don’t make us same people because behind the dark skin we all have different identities,” wrote Nana Kofi Yalley, a Ghanaian national, on Facebook.

Yalley, a public relations officer in Bengaluru, said it was his dream to come to India as he had heard of the Taj Mahal, Bollywood movies and pretty actresses.

“But little did I know that the country I so much fell in love with living outside was a nightmare to live in . Where the people who you lived your daily life with will end up turning against you just in case there was a problem,” he wrote. He said he was saddened, frustrated and didn’t know what brought the hatred from within.

“Must we also start ganging up on your fellow citizens who have gone to stay in our countries? You say who cares just because you don’t have a relative there to be attacked but if you were to be attacked your self will you dare to live to be attacked in another man’s country where you are vulnerable? That’s the choice you leave us. But we are too civilized to do unto you what you do unto us,” he wrote.

Demanding respect, Yalley asked the government to not just cool tempers but help pass legislation that will prevent racial attacks.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who assured her of a fair investigation into the incident. Minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar has spoken to the acting High Commissioner of Nigeria and said the administration was taking steps to ensure security of Nigerian nationals.

