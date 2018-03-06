Didn’t indulge in such acts after ending Left’s rule in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee on Lenin’s statue incident

The act of pulling down Vladimir Lenin’s statue in Tripura received criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday. ”We came to power (in West Bengal) after 34 years of atrocities by the Left. Our slogan was ‘Bodla noi, bodol chai’ (we want change, not revenge). That is why even after the CPI(M)’s atrocities for so many years, we have not followed the path of revenge. That is not our nature and that is not democracy,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
”I am against the CPI(M) and Marx or Lenin are not my leaders. I have always protested against the atrocities of the CPI(M). Similarly, I will also not accept the BJP’s atrocities,” added the chief minister.
Two days after the assembly election results were announced, BJP workers and supporters allegedly brought down the communist icon’s statue amid cries of “Bharat Mata ki jai’’. The statue was recently unveiled by senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat in South Tripura’s Belonia town.
“Nobody is protesting. But somebody has to bell the cat. I will protest. We will protest…Always remember this,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said at a public review meeting in Bankura.
Condemning the pulling down of the Russian revolutionary’s statue, the chief minister stated that BJP should not be under the delusion that after gaining power in the state, it has got a free hand to destroy the statues of political leaders who differed from its party ideology. ”If you (BJP) think that because you have come to power in a state (Tripura), you will destroy statues of Marx, Lenin or Gandhiji, we will not accept it,” said Banerjee.
”It is not somebody’s job to kill people or pull down the statue of an icon after coming to power in a state. We (TMC) have respect for Gandhiji, Netaji, Vivekananda, Ambedkar and Nazrul. We respect everybody because we believe in communal harmony just like the way we believe in a holistic approach in politics,” added TMC supremo.
The TMC chief was also critical of the media’s role in the manner in which it reported the pulling down of the Lenin’s statue. “I would like to know why are you (media) mum now. Can’t you see now? They (BJP) are up to vandalising everything there (Tripura),” she questioned.
- Mar 6, 2018 at 9:53 pmDid I I understood your agony. Helpless. Wise person is one who goes along with tide. Mr. Chandra babu is wise. Hangman is match fixing. Cong is silent spectator. Other parties are falling in line with naidu. Be alert. Otherwise in the place of Lenin any other head will come down in the tide of............ More. Well wishers. You played with vajpayee and cong. I doubt whether any other pitiable party believes you. Concentrate on governance and retain at least wB.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 9:12 pmVery soon may be by 2022, we will have Modi statues across the country, just like Lenin in Russia. There will be single party rule just like China.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 8:56 pmThis shameless murderer Mamata Banerjee is truly a piece of work -- such sanctimonious preaching about communal harmonay and change from this evil, autocratic pie.ce. of hum.an garba.ge. Truly astounding.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 8:49 pmWhat a cheat and Liar lady,she unleashed killing fields and killed many Hindus and forced to abandon their houses and now she is crying for the Loss of Lenins Statue . Now want to befriend Left to stay in power .Don't worry next election you will be stripped of power .Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 8:49 pmTMC should install 100 Lenin Statues in West Bengal to fight the BJP, Amit Shah and Modi ji.Reply
