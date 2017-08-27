Didn’t clear out followers due to fear of damage: Haryana DGP

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu

Haryana Police did not clear Panchkula, especially areas near the CBI special court in the city, of Dera Sacha Sauda followers before conviction of the sect’s chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Friday because “at that time, there was fear of more damage”, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu said on Saturday.

Stating that everything was peaceful until the verdict pronouncing Ram Rahim guilty of rape was announced, Sandhu said, “Tussle started only after conviction. Miscreants…resorted to violence.” Thirty-six people have so far died from the violence.

In New Delhi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting to review the situation. After the meeting, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said the Haryana DGP had assured the Centre that the situation was under control. “Haryana, Punjab and Delhi have not seen any incidents today. Panchkula and Sirsa had a situation yesterday but now the situation has normalised,” he said.

Asked whether the Haryana government had failed to control the situation, Mehrishi said, “In an ongoing situation we cannot blame anyone.”

Addressing the media along with DGP Sandhu and Haryana Home Secretary Ram Niwas in Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Secretary H S Dhesi said the police have registered 34 FIRs, two of them on sedition charges, against Dera Sacha Sauda followers in connection with Friday’s violence. He said 552 people have been arrested till Saturday evening.

Dhesi dismissed reports that the Army had entered the Dera’s Sirsa headquarters. “Neither Army nor paramilitary forces entered the Dera, nor is there any such plan,” he said.

Haryana Home Secretary Ram Niwas said, “Whatever effective action could have been taken was taken in three-and-a-half hours. The first shot was fired at 3.30 pm, and there was no violent incident after 6 pm. All were ousted by 6.30 pm.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App