‘Did You Know’: As Congress copies its tagline, Shiv Sena threatens to move EC

IN AN attempt to counter the Shiv Sena’s just-released election campaign using the tagline ‘Did You Know’, the Mumbai Congress launched its own ‘#DidYouKnow’ campaign on social media to highlight what it calls the Sena-BJP’s failure to resolve civic issues. The Sena had last week launched its campaign for the BMC polls with its tagline ‘#DidYouKnow?’. While its campaign highlights work done by the BMC, especially big-ticket projects such as water tunnels and the Sena’s pet schemes such as virtual classrooms in municipal schools, the Congress is now reaching out to Mumbaikars highlighting the failures of the ruling party by hijacking the latter’s campaign tagline.

“The ruling Shiv Sena and BJP alliance has ruined the city. All we have today is pothole-ridden roads, dirty drains, diseases such as dengue and malaria, city hospitals in poor condition and cases of corruption,” said Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. “We have kicked off our social media campaign also with ‘Did You Know’ tagline from Monday evening. We too want to use social media platforms to reach Mumbaikars and expose the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance,” said Nirupam.

As part of its #DidYouKnow campaign, Congress office-bearers including Nirupam will attack the ruling alliance with counter tweets and posts on social media. For instance, while Sena scion Aditya Thackeray is known to have backed a digital virtual education platform, which is now a key part of the Sena’s campaign, Congress activists tweeted Monday that 37 Marathi schools had closed down in recent years, leaving around 4,000 students in the lurch, using the hashtag #DidYouKnow.

“Every wrongdoing of Sena and BJP will be exposed by us on social media. Interestingly, the public is retweeting these posts. Yes, we have hijacked their tagline, but there is a huge difference. They are spreading falsehood through their campaign, and we are using their tagline to expose them. We are creating awareness among Mumbaikars by hijacking their tagline. We launched the campaign today, from tomorrow morning people will see more tweets and trolling,” said Nirupam.

The move, expectedly, did not go down well with the Sainiks who threatened to approach the Election Commission.

Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “The Congress, which has a history of looting the country, is accusing the BMC of corruption and graft. The hijacking of our tagline shows how desperate they have become to reach out to the voters. They are doing this as they fear defeat once again. They must focus on highlighting what they have done for the city. Because they have not done anything worth highlighting they have resorted to such childish and cheap ways. We will approach the Election Commission if they keep doing this.”