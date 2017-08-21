Did Sasikala step out of prison? CCTV video footage shows her re-entering in civil clothes

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala

Former Deputy Inspector of General D Roopa submitted CCTV video footage as evidence to Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Karnataka police on Saturday showing AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala walking into the main entry area of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru in civilian clothes. Sasikala, who was convicted by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case in February, is reportedly seen in the video with her relative Ilavarasi. The 2000-batch IPS officer, D Roopa, submitted the video as part of her statement to the ACB. The footage further points towards alleged VIP treatment given to the jailed AIADMK chief and suggests Sasikala was allowed to leave prison premises.

#WATCH CCTV footage given to ACB by then DIG(Prisons) D Roopa, alleges Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes in presence of male guards pic.twitter.com/2eUJfbEUjD — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

Last month, Roopa had submitted a report to Home Department and Director General of Police for Prison Department H N Sathyanarayan Rao, in which she alleged that certain prisoners, including Sasikala, are being given preferential treatment in Benagaluru prison. In her complaint, Roopa had alleged that the AIADMK leader is being provided with exclusive kitchen in violation of prison rules. Just few days after Roopa filed the complaint, she was transferred to the traffic department.

Meanwhile, the two factions of AIADMK, led by former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and current Chief Minister Edappi K Panaliswami are set to formalise a deal for a merger on Monday. It is being speculated that the latter camp may come out with a huge announcement concerning jailed party chief Sasikala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd