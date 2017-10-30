Did not talk of every road in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan briefed the USIBC members on the investment opportunities available in the state in several areas, especially the food processing sector. (File photo) Chouhan briefed the USIBC members on the investment opportunities available in the state in several areas, especially the food processing sector. (File photo)

In the wake of criticism over his claim that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than those in the US, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said he was not referring to every road in MP.

He also said the US could be ahead in some matters, but India was ahead of it in areas like women’s empowerment.

Chouhan, who returned after a six-day tour of the US to seek investment, told reporters that when he made the remark, he had in his mind one particular road to the Washington DC airport that he compared to the road leading to Indore airport. Citing a report, he claimed that about 92 per cent roads in the US capital are in a poor condition. He accused Congress of playing politics over the issue.

