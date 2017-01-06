Did not put pressure on Rajendra Kumar to implicate CM Arvind kejriwal: CBI

Former Delhi Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar Former Delhi Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday “strongly denied” that it had put pressure on former Delhi Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar to frame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case of alleged corruption involving him. The agency said, “Making such baseless allegations at this moment is only an attempt to influence the matter, which is subjudice.”

Seeking voluntary retirement from service less than a month after he was chargesheeted by the CBI in a case of alleged corruption, Kumar had, in a letter to to the Delhi Chief Secretary on Wednesday, alleged that he was repeatedly told by his interrogators that they would set him free if he implicated the Chief Minister.

In a statement released to the media, the agency said, “The allegation of Shri Rajendra Kumar, which has incidentally come up after filing of the chargesheet, that witnesses/accused in this case were threatened by CBI officers to implicate a political functionary, is absolutely baseless and denied.”

The CBI also denied allegations of torture that various accused in the case were subjected to.

“Some accused who were arrested during the course of investigation had the opportunity to bring the alleged physical assault by the CBI when they were produced before the court. But no such allegation was made at the relevant time, except by one person, who also filed a writ petition in the Hon’ble Delhi High Court, but had to withdraw the same after the Hon’ble Court observed that he is trying to spoil the system and scare the probe agency which was widely reported in the media on May 3, 2016,” it said.

“I can only say that the criminal physical abuse and the atrocities perpetrated and the words and language used against many people in my case were much worse than what was experienced and written by Mr Bansal,” Kumar had written in his letter, referring to the case of B K Bansal, former Director General in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, who along with his family members, committed suicide last year, alleging harassment by the CBI.

The agency said that the allegations of Rajendra Kumar helping M/s Endeavour System Pvt Ltd (ESPL) in getting Income-Tax-related contracts from various Delhi government departments have been in public domain since June, 2015, and that these allegations were being made by then Secretary of the Delhi Dialogue Commission.

It said that the case was registered in December 2015 “after due diligence”. On December 3, 2016, the agency filed a chargesheet against Kumar and others.

“All the evidences gathered during the course of investigation against Shri Rajendra Kumar and others have been put before the court,” the agency said.