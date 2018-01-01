Did not know Gurinder Singh’s antecedents, did not probe further: Justice Narang

Jatin Garg’s father, Harivansh Garg, had on Saturday said that the money was not returned to Gurinder Singh as he refused to take it back. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Jatin Garg’s father, Harivansh Garg, had on Saturday said that the money was not returned to Gurinder Singh as he refused to take it back. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Justice (retd) J S Narang, who probed irregularities in the multi-crore sand mining auctions in Punjab, on Sunday said that he did not probe irrigation scam accused contractor Gurinder Singh’s link to the mining auction bid related to minister Rana Gurjit’s former employee, as he was not aware of contractor’s antecedents.

Documents accessed by The Indian Express had shown that the prime accused in the alleged Rs 1000-crore irrigation scam, Gurinder Singh, partially funded the sand mining bid of Punjab’s Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh’s ex-employee’s firm. Rajbir Enterprises, a firm with managing partners Sanjeet Randhawa and Sahil Singla and a working partner (ex-employee of Rana Gurjit) Amit Bahadur, had bid for Saidpur mine in Nawanshahar for Rs 26 crore.

An amount of Rs 5 crore was transferred by Gurinder Singh to the account of Jatin Garg, who is the cousin of Sahil Singla. Garg then transferred it in Rajbir Enterprises’ account, all transactions on May 23, the last day of depositing security amount after successful bid for the mines.

“I recall speaking to the young man (Jatin Garg) after finding an entry of Rs 5 crore in Rajbir Enterprises account. I asked him where he got Rs 5 crore from to give to Rajbir Enterprises. He told me his father (Harivansh Garg) borrowed it from one Gurinder Singh, but I was not aware who he was. Garg told me the money (Rs 5 crore) was not invested in sand mines and was returned to him (Jatin Garg) the next day. I do not know whether it was further returned to Gurinder Singh or not. “

On a question if it amounted to money laundering, Justice Narang said, “It does not amount to money laundering as the amount was returned the next day. I had asked for a certified copy of Gurinder’s bank account to ensure the money came from him, but when it was returned to Jatin Garg, I did not probe it further. I do not know if the money was returned to Gurinder Singh or not. Since, he (Gurinder Singh) was not inducted as a partner (of Rajbir Enterprises), I stopped my investigation there only.”

Jatin Garg’s father, Harivansh Garg, had on Saturday said that the money was not returned to Gurinder Singh as he refused to take it back.

Harivansh Garg had further added Gurinder Singh was his old friend and they both were government contractors. “Jatin Garg transferred Rs 5 crore, without asking Sahil Singla, to Rajbir Enterprises on May 23, but Sahil Singla returned the money on May 25,” he had said.

According to Harivansh Garg, the money finally again went to Sahil Singla, managing partner of Rajbir Enterprises, who paid off his bank loan. He further claimed that Sahil had borrowed the money from him at 15 per cent interest.

Justice Narang, however, claimed that he was not aware that the money was returned on May 25, the day the alleged sand mine auction scam was first exposed. Meanwhile, neither CM Amarinder Singh nor the PPCC president Sunil Jakhar have reacted on the issue.

Amarinder’s media advisor, Raveen Thukral, was approached for CM’s reaction on the issue, but he never got back.

Jakhar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. He did not respond to text messages either.

Harish Choudhary, AICC secretary and a close aide of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, said they were checking the facts and would react after that.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App