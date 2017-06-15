Did not assault any official: Diwakar Reddy on alleged ruckus at airport

TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy (Source: ANI) TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy (Source: ANI)

Hours after he created ruckus at Vishakhapatnam airport, TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy denied assualting any official. Talking to media after the incident, Reddy said he had just asked the official to come out an “did not assault him”. Reddy, who represents Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur seat in the Lok Sabha, was not allowed to board an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad after he reported late, after which he allegedly created a ruckus at the airport.

As per aviation regulator DGCA norms, airlines close the check-in counters for all domestic fights 45 minutes prior to departure. He was scheduled to fly IndiGo’s flight 6E-608, which departs from the Viskahpatnam airport at 8.10 am, to Hyderabad. “On being informed by the airline staff that he was late and cannot be issued a boarding pass, an enraged Reddy went to the IndiGo office next to the check-in counter and created a ruckus,” the airline source said.

When contacted, IndiGo said it has initiated a probe into the incident, but refused to elaborate on the issue. “We are investigating the matter and have no further comments to offer,” the Gurgaon-based airline said in a statement. “The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority,” it said.

However, the released CCTV footage shows Diwakar Reddy pushing the airport official from behind and engaging in a raged debate with the officials.

#CCTVVisuals: TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy created ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport today,allegedly raged against staff using aggressive behaviour pic.twitter.com/JqUtcyKq0e — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

Reddy had last year allegedly damaged furniture at Air India office at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada after missing his flight for similar reasons. After series of such incident in the past, the Centre in May had released draft rules for a national no-fly list of unruly passengers for all domestic carriers, proposing a ban on flying from three months up to an indefinite period. The government is likely to release the no-fly list rules by June 20.

