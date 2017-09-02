Did Akhilesh Yadav felicitate the wrong family member of martyr Abdul Hameed?

Image from the ceremony in Azamgarh (left) Rasoolan Bibi. (source: Twitter) Image from the ceremony in Azamgarh (left) Rasoolan Bibi. (source: Twitter)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav may have honoured the wrong person at a felicitation ceremony for family members of martyrs.

News agency ANI quoted Rasoolan Bibi, the wife of Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hameed, saying that she was not the woman who was felicitated by the ex-CM at a function in Azamgarh. “I was at home. I didn’t go anywhere,” she said, a claim backed by her grandson who confirmed that the woman seen on the podium with Yadav was not his grandmother.

Abdul Hameed was posthumously honoured with Param Vir Chakra, the country’s highest military award, for his bravery during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. His wife Rasoolan Bibi, 95, was supposed to be felicitated by Yadav on August 30 at Azamgarh.

The local unit of the Samajwadi Party had organised the program on Wednesday where Yadav was to unveil the statue of Ram Samujh Yadav, also a martyr. The party had invited the kin of martyrs from the district and nearby areas, who were felicitated by the Samajwadi chief on the occasion, the Deccan Herald reported.

Havildar Abdul Hameed of 4 Grenadiers, who was commander of the RCL (Recoilless) gun detachment, had destroyed several enemy tanks in Khemkaran sector during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have slammed Yadav and his party for humiliating the martyr’s wife.

