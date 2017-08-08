Did Aadhaar help weed out 3.95 crore fake ration cards? RTI activist contests Govt’s claim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last session of Parliament, on February 7, made a statement that 3.95 crore “fake ration cards” have been detected “by the use of technology and the use of Aadhaar”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last session of Parliament, on February 7, made a statement that 3.95 crore “fake ration cards” have been detected “by the use of technology and the use of Aadhaar”.

Information activists on Tuesday alleged that the government’s claim that technology and Aadhaar has helped weed out crore of fake ration cards was without any basis in reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last session of Parliament, on February 7, made a statement that 3.95 crore “fake ration cards” have been detected “by the use of technology and the use of Aadhaar”.

PM had said: “..In the past two and a half years, the work of stealing the rights of the poor man was done by those who held fake ration cards. Those middlemen who kept the stamps and fake ration cards with themselves, would steal the rations and sell them in the black market. Ever since we began the use of technology and the use of Aadhaar, we have been able to get at nearly 4 crore, or 3 crore, 95 lakhs such fake cards. Due to this, nearly Rs 14,000 crore, which middlemen would make off with, came into the mainstream and have been redirected to the poor.”

Information and Food activist Anjali Bhardwaj, intrigued at not being able to find any reference to the number of fake cards in government data available publicly and online, filed a Right To Information (RTI) application in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The RTI asked specifically for state-wise numbers of the fake ration cards detected through Aadhar or technology. The PMO transferred the request to the Department for Food and Public Distribution (DFPD).

“We were hopeful about getting the detailed data vital for our work on hunger and food directly from the PMO as it was a statement made in the Lok Sabha, and the PM prefaced this by saying ‘Aap adhyayan kar lijiye, main jab Sadan mein bolta hun to zimmedaari se bolta hun‘ (You can study this, when I speak in Parliament, I speak responsibly),” she said

However, the Department of Food and Public Distribution said the data was available on the website and the data regarding the state-wise break up was with states and UTs.

What the data online on the Food ministry’s website reveals is; a file titled “Deletion of bogus ration cards by States/UTs.” This has the state-wise “statement showing the number of bogus/ineligible rations cards deleted by the State/UT Governments with effect from July 2006 onwards” and was “updated on 16.02.2016”.

This provides state-wise number of “bogus/ ineligible ration cards deleted”. The file is not related to the statement of the PM as it does not state that the cards were cancelled due to technology or Aadhaar. Also, the figures provided in the file do not match with the figures stated by the Prime Minister. The number on the website says 626.82 lakhs. The PM stated it was 3.95 crore.

“Under Secretary (Computer Cell) Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) also replied and referred us to the online portal pdsportal.nic.in. No information related to the RTI application could be located on this website. On the telephone, officers in the Computer Cell confirmed that the website did not have any information related to figures/details of ration cards found to be bogus due to aadhaar or technology.”

In addition, says Bhardwaj, more than five months after the RTI application was filed, she is inundated with letters from districts in the country are writing in, with the number of “bogus” ration cards found via the use of technology and Aadhaar, and mostly with “zero” or “Shoonya” being the response.

“The PM had said that because the 3.95 crore fake ration cards had been weeded out, Rs 14,000 crore had been brought into the mainstream and redirected towards the poor. But if the PMO, nor the Department of Food and Public Distribution have any data available on this, where was this number made available to the PM from and how was this claim made?”

