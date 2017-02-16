Dialysis services available in 300 district hospitals: Govt 

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare during the Idea Exchange on Monday. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 13 July 2015 Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare during the Idea Exchange on Monday. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 13 July 2015

Close to half of the total district hospitals in the country have started dialysis services that have benefited more than 80,000 patients, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Wednesday while talking about the increased Budgetary allocations for his ministry. While the dialysis programme was unveiled in last year’s Budget, the other big ticket announcement — the National Health Protection Scheme, Nadda said, is “under process”. The scheme which promises a health insurance cover of up to Rs 1,30,000 for 8 crore people is currently awaiting approval by the Union Cabinet.

Meanwhile, of the 670 district hospitals in the country, dialysis services are now available in 300 hospitals. More than 9.5 lakh dialysis sessions have already happened. The total number of hospitals which have obtained approvals for starting dialysis services is 516. The thrust will henceforth be on preventive care and health promotion, Nadda said, towards which end the ministry is all set to start universal screening for diabetes, hypertension and three types of cancer in 100 districts of the country.