Dialogue only option to resolve Kashmir issue: Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo) Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo)

Dialogue is the only option to resolve the Kashmir issue and separatists are not against it, hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani said in Srinagar on Saturday. The Hurriyat hawk alleged the Centre “is not sincere about resolving the Kashmir issue”.

“We are not against the dialogue process, but we favour only meaningful and result-oriented negotiations. We have a clear agenda and our viewpoint is unambiguous … that the issue can be resolved through dialogue,” he said in a statement.

He said the onus lies with the central government to “illustrate its seriousness and sincerity” to resolve the issue. Geelani said a conducive atmosphere for negotiations is of “prime necessity”.

