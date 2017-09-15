Diagnosed with foetal growth restriction, woman seeks to end pregnancy in 23rd week

The foetus’ current weight is 350 gm and further growth is not expected as per diagnostic tests. (Representative image) The foetus’ current weight is 350 gm and further growth is not expected as per diagnostic tests. (Representative image)

In yet another case highlighting the need to amend or grant relief under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, a pregnant woman diagnosed with foetal growth restriction in her 23rd week of pregnancy is now forced to wait until the foetus dies.

The MTP Act caps abortion at 20 weeks’ gestation. Under Section 5, a pregnant woman can only undergo abortion if the pregnancy endangers her life. There is no provision of terminating pregnancy if the foetus is in danger. “Approaching the Supreme Court will take four weeks. Her foetus may naturally die by then. So, she has no option but to wait for the baby to die,” said gynaecologist Dr Nikhil Datar.

The Dubai-based Indian woman and her husband had undergone treatment to get pregnant eight years after their marriage. In two previous pregnancies, the 30-year-old woman suffered miscarriages.

The foetus’ current weight is 350 gm and further growth is not expected as per diagnostic tests. Doctors claimed even after delivery, saving the baby would be difficult with such low birth weight. While there is no risk to the woman’s life, she decided to come to Mumbai from Dubai to seek medical help. The couple, however, was told by gynaecologists that treating the medical condition was not possible at this stage.

The Supreme Court’s directive to form committees to look into such medical cases and give opinion is yet to be implemented by the government. As a consequence, pregnant women have to approach the apex court to abort abnormal pregnancies beyond 20 weeks.

Doctors claimed they come across several pregnancies that mature beyond 20 weeks and detect birth anomalies at a later stage. “Awareness about undergoing diagnostic tests is also low in women. In government hospitals, we follow a strict protocol to conduct scans between 16 and 18 weeks of pregnancy,” said Dr Preeti Lewis, gynaecologist at JJ Hospital.

Most birth anomalies are detectable in the 19th week of pregnancy. In certain situations, complications may delay diagnosis.

