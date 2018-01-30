Dhupguri police station in West Bengal ranked 4th in country 

Dhupguri police station in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district has been ranked fourth in the country by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Dhupguri achieved the feat in a nationwide survey conducted by the ministry that declared its results recently.

“We are happy that Dhupguri has been ranked fourth. Of all the police stations in the state, names of two had been sent to the agency that conducted the survey – Dhupguri and New Town,” Superintendent of Police Amitabha Maiti said.

Dhupguri was ahead of many other police station in various parameters and was adjudged fourth, he said. The parameters included law and order situation in the area, performance of the police station, sanitation in and around the police station compound, and behaviour of the police personnel with people.

A team of the agency that conducted the survey had visited Dhupguri police station last year, Inspector-in-charge Sanjay Dutta said.

RS Puram police station of Coimbatore had came first in the survey, followed by Panjagutta of Hyderabad, Gudamba of Lucknow, and Dupguri police station.

