Dhupguri police station in Jalpaiguri named fourth best across country

(Illustration: Subrata Dhar) (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

AMONG 14,850 police stations across the state, the Dhupguri police station from Jalpaiguri district has emerged as the fourth best in India. The survey was conducted by central police organisation Bureau of Public Research and Development (BPRD), following instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to identify the best police stations in India. From Bengal, only Dhupguri and New Town police stations had made the cut.

“It is a matter of pride for us… This comes with huge responsibility, as we have to fulfil people’s expectations. The team, under SP Amitava Maity, made that feat possible,” said Sanjoy Dutta, Inspector-in-Charge of Dhupguri Police Station, adding that they are yet to be officially intimated about the results of the survey.

The results were tweeted out by the Union Home Ministry on January 6. The survey was based on parametres like rate of crime, performance of the police station, maintenance of records, hygiene and sanitation around the station, optimum utilisation of available resources, smart policing, complaints against police officers, law and order situation, persons detained under National Security Act or Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act and the number of pending cases. R S Puram police station in Coimbatore had topped the survey. The Dhupguri police station, with one inspector, eight sub-inspectors and six assistant sub-inspectors, covers an area of 279 sq km.

“This kind of competition between police stations will improve the law and order situation, bring down the crime rate and increase prosecution rate,” a senior officer said. “In June, last year, our police station was chosen for the competition. The SP had sent the nomination to the state director general of police, who, in turn, had forwarded the same to the MHA. A team had visited the police station in November, 2017. The members also spoke to local residents of the area,” the official added.

The New Town police station, meanwhile, was inspected by a three-member team about a month ago. Considered as one of the modern police stations in Bidhannagar, it covers an area of 37 sq km with 100-odd personnel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App