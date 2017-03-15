Dhule: Medical fraternity condemns attack on junior doctor

Dr Rohan Mhamunkar after the assault; (right) the mob also vandalised the operation theatre at the hospital on Sunday. Dr Rohan Mhamunkar after the assault; (right) the mob also vandalised the operation theatre at the hospital on Sunday.

DOCTORS FROM across Maharashtra stood united to condemn the manner in which an orthopaedic and a resident doctor at the Government Medical College at Dhule, Dr Rohan Mhamunkar, was beaten up allegedly by relatives of a patient who had suffered a head injury. Dr Mhamunkar was beaten up badly as a result of which, he suffered blurring of vision in one eye.

Across the state from January 2015-December 2016, 47 such cases of attack on resident doctors have been reported, said Dr Sagar Mundada, Indian Medical Association’s state youth wing chairman, adding that despite the Bombay High Court passing orders last June to limit the number of relatives with a patient to two, this rule has not been implemented so far.

Jan Arogya Abhiyan (JAA) and doctors with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly condemned the recent brutal attack on Dr Rohan Mamorkar in Dhule Civil Hospital. “Such instances bring to breaking point the already strained relationship between doctors and patients,” said Dr Anant Phadke and Dr Abhijit More, Pune-based doctors with JAA.

JAA doctors also urged that the state government must make available all necessary facilities and services in public hospitals, and at the same time, such violence targeting healthcare providers should be condemned by society, and the guilty should be punished to discourage such instances in future.

Dr Ashok Tambe, president of state unit of IMA said, it was shocking that a resident doctor was badly beaten and manhandled by 20-25 people related to the patient. “The doctor has also suffered a head injury and if such incidences occur frequently, the IMA has expressed concern that doctors would not be able to provide emergency services to the patients under such threat,” he said.

Dr SS Utture, executive committee member of Maharashtra Medical Council, termed the incident as deplorable and said it was impossible to practise medicine.

