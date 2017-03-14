Dhule doctor beaten up by patient’s relatives, admitted in hospital

An Orthopedic doctor of Dhule Civil hospital in Maharashtra, was thrashed by his patient’s relatives on Tuesday after a quarrel over alleged medical negligence. Doctors have now demanded strict security in hospital premises with rising incidents of doctor-patient friction.

According to hospital sources, a patient with head injury was admitted who was further referred to tertiary level hospital for the need of a neurosurgeon. “The patient’s relatives got angry when referral was made and started beating up the orthopedic doctor with rods and cots,” a resident doctor told The Indian Express.

Dr Rohan Mamorkar suffered chest injuries, swollen eye, and severe injuries on skull and abdomen. He is currently admitted in Jupiter hospital in the city.

A video footage grabbed by CCTV camera shows a group consisting of over 30 men thrashing the doctor in the hospital ward. Few enraged relatives even climbed on hospital cots. A case has been registered with the local police station and nine arrests have been made so far.

