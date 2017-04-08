Dholpur bypoll: VVPAT machines to be used for first time in Rajasthan

VVPAT machines (Source: PTI File photo) VVPAT machines (Source: PTI File photo)

The voters in Rajasthan will exercise their franchise through VVPAT machines for the first time tomorrow for the bypoll to Dholpur Assembly seat, preparations for which have been completed. As many as 231 polling booths have been set up for the bypoll where the voters will exercise their franchise tomorrow through Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines which have been introduced in the state for the first time, Deputy Chief Election Officer Vinod Pareek said.

“It is for the first time that VVPAT machines are being used in Rajasthan. Apart from the polling booths, 110 machines have been kept in reserve,” he said.

“The system contains ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT and after the voter press button, a paper slip appears which contains the name of the candidate and the party symbol that verifies that the vote was cast correctly.

The paper slip is visible for seven seconds before it gets dropped to a drop box. It brings more transparency in the electoral process,” he said.

Election officer Suchi Tyagi said all the preparations for the elections have been completed.

“Elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure free and fair elections,” she said.

The bye-election has been necessitated after the seat fell vacant on termination of the membership of B L Kushwah following his conviction and award of life imprisonment in a murder case in December last year.

As many as 15 candidates, including 12 independents, are in the fray for the bypoll.

The BJP has fielded Kushwah’s wife Shobha Rani while the Congress candidate is veteran leader and five-time MLA Banwari Lal Sharma. The SP has fielded Banvari Sharma.

The seat will go to poll tomorrow and counting of votes will take place on April 13.

