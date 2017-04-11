Dholpur bypoll: EC trashes reports of faulty EVMs

Election Commission (File Photo) Election Commission (File Photo)

The Election Commission has trashed reports of faults in some EVMs in the Dholpur bypoll conducted on Sunday.

A media report had quoted a voter and the Congress candidate as saying that some EVMs recorded votes for BJP even when people voted for Congress. The issue snowballed into a controversy after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal raised doubts over the Dholpur bypoll. “Why defective EVMs voting only BJP? They not “defective”. Their software changed. Let EC give us one of these EVM, we’ll prove they r tamperd,” Kejriwal tweeted, sharing an Aaj Tak news report that claimed that 18 “faulty” EVMs had to be replaced after complaints from voters.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan, Ashwini Bhagat said, “The Dholpur collector probed the complaints and no fault was found. Media reports making such claims are false.” He said the voter and the Congress candidate quoted in the media reports “have given in writing that they did not make any such complaints”.

“We have sent a report to the Election Commission of India and they are satisfied with it.”

The Indian Express sent an e-mail to Aaj Tak, seeking its response on the matter, but did not receive a reply.

Congress candidate Banwari Lal Sharma, meanwhile, said, “I did complain about technical errors observed in some EVMs, like delayed response etc. But I did not say anything to anyone about EVMs recording votes wrongly.”

