Dhingra panel report: Manohar Lal Khattar vows action on report, denies hand in its leakage

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Friday “action shall be taken on the findings of Justice S N Dhingra commission that probed alleged irregularities in grant of land licences to a firm owned by Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and real estate firm DLF during Congress government’s tenure”. Khattar was replying to media’s queries after an English daily reported purported findings of the Commission’s report. While acting on the petition filed by Haryana’s former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda challenging the constitution of Dhingra commission, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered state government not to make contents of the report public till further orders.

Khattar denied Congress’s charge that the Commission’s report was leaked and said the court should take cognizance of the matter. The Haryana government had the Commission to probe alleged irregularities in grant of licences by the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government for development of colonies, housing societies and commercial complexes in four Guragon villages. Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality is among the firms under the scanner. Priyanka Gandhi had on Thursday released a statement saying her finances had nothing to do with those of her husband or his company Skylight Hospitality, which had made controversial land deals with realty major DLF.

The Commission had submitted its 182-page report to Khattar on August 31, 2016. The contents of the report are yet to be made public by the state government, which had given an undertaking in the HC not to release the report until directed by the court. Meanwhile, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was in Chandigarh on Friday, said neither the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) nor the Haryana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) were involved in the leak of the report.

“It is a judicial matter… we are not involved in this (leakage of the report),” Naidu said. Asked about the Congress charge that it was selective leakage of the report and was contempt of court, Naidu said, “He (Congressman) can go to the court and file a contempt petition. Nobody is stopping him. Don’t take (their) allegations seriously. We are nowhere involved.”

