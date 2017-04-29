Dhingra Commission set up by BJP in Haryana a political vendetta: Congress

Robert Vadra (L) and Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo) Robert Vadra (L) and Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)

The Congress on Saturday termed “political vendetta” the Dhingra Commission, set up by Haryana’s BJP government to probe some particular land deals in the state including those of a company of party President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.

It also noted that the party had during its long stint in power never harassed the financers of its political opponents including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Whatever Commission it is, this is political vendetta of worst order,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said here.

“The Congress party ruled for decades. And we knew the business houses that were funding the BJP. But a Congress government right from the time of (Prime Minister) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, never harassed or raised those who were funding the BJP,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now