Dhinakaran should emulate Janaki, keep away from party: Minister

TTV Dhinakaran (File)

Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani today said sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran who lost the symbol case should keep away from the party as done by late party founder M G Ramachandran’s wife Janaki during a similar situation in 1989. Dhinakaran should keep away and not try again to get the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol after his faction failed to get it, the Municipal Administration Minister told reporters here.

He was replying to a question on Dhinakaran’s stand that his faction would move the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s November 23 order alloting the symbol to the unified AIADMK headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. It was better for Dhinakaran to keep away as was done by Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, he said.

The AIADMK had suffered a split after the death of Ramachandran and both Janaki and late chief minister Jayalalithaa had then staked claim to the party symbol. However, after the then two factions merged, the EC allotted the Two Leaves symbol to it in February 1989 and Janaki kept away from political activities with Jayalalithaa taking full control of AIADMK.

Asked about the death of a software engineer in a road accident yesterday after he allegedly hit an arch erected as part of MGR Centenary Celebrations here yesterday, the Minister said it happened as the lorry was coming on a one-way stretch. Velumani accused DMK MLA N Karthik of spreading falsehood about the incident.

There was CCTV footage to prove that the lorry driver was coming on the wrong side, he said. Earlier, Velumani, along with his Ministerial colleagues Dindigul Srinivasan, K A Sengottaiyan and Sellur Raju and Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, flagged off a mobile exhibition on the achievements of M G Ramachandran.

