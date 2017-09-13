Dhinakaran loyalists lodge police complaint against Tamil Nadu Police

TTV Dinakaran. (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran. (File Photo)

A group of MLAs loyal to AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and camping at a resort in Kodagu district, today lodged a complaint with Karnataka police against alleged harassment by Tamil Nadu police RPT Tamil Nadu police. “Tamil Nadu legislators, who are camping at the resort, situated in between Kushalnagar and Sunticopa, have lodged a complaint for alleged harrassment by the neighbouring state police,” Kodagu Superintendent of Police P Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

The legislators have sought security, alleging harassment by Tamil Nadu police RPT alleging harassment by tamil nadu police, Prasad said.

A team of Tamil Nadu police had visited the resort to question AIADMK MLA Palaniyappan with regard to a crime, he said. Police however are awaiting a plea from the resort owner asking for security, as only then can it be done, Prasad said. Meanwhile, AIADMK Karnataka unit Secretary Va Puagazhendi alleged that the MLAs were being offered monetary inducements to switch sides and are being ‘harassed’ by the Palaniswami faction. He said the MLAs had made it clear to Tamil Nadu police which visited the resort yesterday, that they were camping there on their own volition and not under duress.

Puagazhendi said the MLAs in their complaint to police had sought “necessary steps” to prevent their harassment and added that, if necessary, they would move court. The MLAs have been camping at the resort since September 9 amidst political turmoil within the party.

Police had visited the resort in search of Palaniappan after the AIADMK General Council meeting yesterday had removed the imprisoned Sasikala from her post of Interim General Secretary and declared all appointments made by her invalid. Sasikala is lodged in Parapana Agragara Central Prison in Bengaluru since February after the Supreme Court had convicted her and two others, including her relative Elavarasi in a disproportionate assets case.

