Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday

Upset over their isolation, the AIADMK group headed by V K Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran will meet Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday and discuss the latest developments that led to the merger of two other factions and induction of O Panneerselvam as Deputy Chief Minister.

Though Dhinakaran, who was stated to be not well, himself maintained silence, over a dozen MLAs owing allegience to him meditated at Jayalaliathaa’s memorial and later announced they will meet the Governor. Thangathamizh Chelvan, leader of the group, however, refused to disclose what they will discuss with the Governor. “We will brief you after the meeting.” He, however, attacked Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy of not taking them into confidence before doing a deal with the Panneerselvam faction.

“What was the compulsion for accommodating Panneerselvam, who was responsible for splitting the party, freezing of the party symbol and one who voted against the AIADMK government? And why we were not consulted,” Chelvan asked. “Nobody has the right to take action against anyone except the General Secretary Sasikala. All developments that took place today are an eyewash,” he said reacting to the decision of the merged party to sack Sasikala from the post of General Secretary.

