Dhinakaran cites technical hurdles in forming new party

TTV Dinakaran at the IGI airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) TTV Dinakaran at the IGI airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Friday cited technical hurdles in forming a new political outfit and said there were no such difficulties in functioning as the AIADMK (Amma) if the court allowed them to use that name.

According to rules, the 18 legislators, who were loyal to him but were elected as AIADMK representatives, could not be part of a new party, he said. The 18 MLAs were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal in September last year for revolting against Chief Minister K Palaniswami. The matter is pending in the Madras High Court.

Responding to the reported comments of one of the 18 MLAs, Thanga Tamilselvan, that legislators like him could not be part of a new party, Dhinakaran said he was right. Tamilselvan had said “Chinnamma” (V K Sasikala) was their leader and that they could not be part of any outfit other than the AIADMK since they were elected on the ruling party’s tickets.

“The MLAs can, however, be part of the AIADMK Amma (faction) if the court allows that name. That is why our MLAs (disqualified) say they will function under the leadership of Chinnamma as the AIADMK Amma. There is nothing wrong in it,” Dhinakaran said.

On January 17, the rebel leader had said there was no immediate necessity for him to float a new political party and that he would move the court, seeking permission to function as the AIADMK (Amma). He had already moved the court, challenging the validity of the AIADMK general council meeting, which had annulled the appointment of his aunt Sasikala as the party’s interim general secretary, Dhinakaran said.

