Dhinakaran camp leaders will come for merger talks: O Panneerselvam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File)

Rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam today expressed confidence that the TTV Dhinakaran-led faction leaders would approach him for merger talks. On speculations about merger of the two AIADMK factions and that he was going to be made “general secretary,” he said no one has approached him for it so far.

“If approached, we are ready to sit and talk and I have confidence that they (leaders) will come (for talks),” he told reporters at the airport here. His remarks came amid the speculations in a section of media that a merger was on the cards after dumping party interim chief V K Sasikala and her family, including deputy chief Dhinakaran.

On the FIR against Dhinakaran, the former chief minister said he would comment on it after getting full information. Answering a question, he said, only his faction would get the AIADMK party’s two-leaves symbol.

