Dhinakaran seeks removal of CM, Deputy CM at meeting with Governor Rao

AIADMK sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran’s loyalists on Thursday made a beeline to the Raj Bhavan and raised slogans hailing him when he arrived there to call on Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. The Guindy area in and around the sprawling Raj Bhavan premises was teeming with a multitude of vehicles of his supporters and that of the media crew to report live the political development. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran sought the removal of Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at the meeting with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. He, however, told PTI that he doesn’t want the state government to fall.

His supporters lined up the sidewalks of Sardar Patel Road where Raj Bhavan is located and around Taluk Road abutting it. They kept repeating that “justice” was on the side of Dhinakaran and “Chinnamma” (VK Sasikala) and that their leaders will eventually have the last laugh. This was in stark contrast to August 22, when 19 of Dhinakaran’s loyalist MLAs arrived at Raj Bhavan seeking the ouster of Palaniswami. That day not much party workers turned up. Police had deployed more personnel to maintain law and order and placed several barricades around the main entrance to the Raj Bhavan.

Dhinakaran, against expectation that he would address media in front of Raj Bhavan, waved to supporters and signalled to the media that he would speak to them at his Adyar residence. When he arrived and left the Raj Bhavan premises, his supporters raised slogans hailing him and repeated “TTV Valga,” (Long live TTV Dhinakaran.)” Dhinakaran, leading a delegation of his party MPs and MLAs called on Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and urged him to direct Chief Minister K Palaniswami to take a floor test and prove his majority in the floor of the House.

