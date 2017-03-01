Dharmendra Pradhan to showcase India’s oil, gas field discoveries in US

Dharmendra Pradhan Dharmendra Pradhan

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will showcase India’s oil and gas field discoveries at a global energy conference beginning in Houston next week.

Pradhan and Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak will be among those to address the international gathering of industry, policy and financial leaders at CERAWeek 2017, organised by the UK-based IHS Markit from March 6 to 10.

“We look forward to Novak’s perspectives on behalf of Russia, the world’s largest oil producer and those of Pradhan’s on behalf of India, the world’s fastest-growing major energy market as well as future prospects for its domestic oil and gas production,” said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and vice chairman of IHS Markit.

Pradhan and senior officials from Oil and Gas sector will showcase India’s small and marginal oil and gas field discoveries at the conference.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia, Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), International Energy Agency, Canada, Bangladesh, Nigeria, the UAE, Rwanda, the UK, Sri Lanka would also address the conference.

The annual Energy Innovation Pioneers (EIP) programme aims to identify the most innovative and distinctive new technologies across the energy spectrum including advanced analytics, distributed generation, energy storage, the Internet of Things, robotics and transportation. Judging criteria has included creativity, feasibility of plan, scalability of technology and leadership team.

“Technology is at the heart of the energy business all across the energy spectrum, and these creative and dedicated problem-solvers highlight the critical role of innovation in shaping the energy future. It is innovation that will determine the pace of change,” said James Rosenfield, co-

chairman of CERAWeek and founder of the EIP program.

“Through their entrepreneurial spirit, this year’s class of Energy Innovation Pioneers represents technology start-ups that see the challenges of competing energy supplies, shifting policies and emerging technologies as opportunities,” said Carolyn Seto, the programme’s director and co-chair.

Alex Klaessig, associate director and program co-chair said, “The increased penetration of renewables and storage at a time of low wholesale power prices challenge traditional utility practices.

“The innovative ideas, technologies, and business models of this year’s class of Pioneers show how innovation conquers those challenges, and also demonstrate how their solutions draw from and contribute to progress in other sectors”.

The conference will feature more than 350 speakers from around the world.