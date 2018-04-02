Dharmendra Pradhan calls upon GST Council to include petroleum products under its framework 

Pradhan also maintained that fuel prices soar in the country when oil prices become high in the international market. (Express Photo/File) Pradhan also maintained that fuel prices soar in the country when oil prices become high in the international market. (Express Photo/File)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday expressed hope that petroleum products will be soon brought under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax. “I appeal to the GST council that these products be included in the GST framework. Consumers should get the products on a rational price in the entire country,” the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pradhan also maintained that fuel prices soar in the country when oil prices become high in the international market. “Petroleum products are international commodities. Whenever there is a price hike in crude oil, then there are some pinching prices in our market also. India is a consumer sensitive country, we are concerned and are on the job,” he added.

The union minister’s remarks came a day after petrol price hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre while diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 in the national capital. This renewed calls for the government to cut excise tax rates.

On Sunday, state-owned oil firms, which have been since June last year revising auto fuel prices daily, raised petrol and diesel rates by 18 paise per litre each in Delhi, according to a price notification. Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 73.73 a litre, the highest since September 14, 2014, when rates had hit Rs 76.06. Diesel price at Rs 64.58 is the highest ever, with the previous high of Rs 64.22 being on February 7, 2018.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd