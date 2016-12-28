Dharamshala rally exposed fissures in Congress: Himachal Pradesh BJP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday claimed the rally of the ruling Congress at Dharamshala on completion of four years in power has exposed “fissures” in the party and omission of state minister G S Bali’s name from the list of leaders to be seated on the dais, “speaks volumes about it”. But state Urban Development Minister, Sudhir Sharma ridiculed BJP’s claims of the rally being “flop” and said it sent a clear message that people have unflinching faith in this government and they would give massive mandate to the party in next year’s assembly polls.

The Congress government in the state celebrated four years in office on December 24 by organising a rally at Dharamsala which was addressed by party vice president Rahul Gandhi. In a joint statement, state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, chief spokesperson Rajiv Bindal and former minister Kishan Kapoor said, “The manner in which a senior minister in the government was insulted by Congress leaders was nothing new.” “The state Congress has been reduced to a group functioning on the behest of one leader,” the statement claimed.

The BJP leaders also hit out at state ministers for dismissing the allegations levelled against them in the “charge sheet” submitted to the Governor by the party and asked them to face enquiry into the charges by a retired High Court judge or an investigating agency. However, state Urban Development Minister, Sudhir Sharma said, “All sections of the society have benefited immensely by the policies and programmes of the Congress government in the state.” He claimed that thousands of people turned out for the rally in Dharamshala as they have faith in the leadership of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Sharma said it is a matter of pride that the state is the second one in the country to be declared open defecation free. Moreover, Himachal Pradesh has been adjudged first in the country in education, health, socio-economic equality, employment generation, infrastructural development, roads, power and irrigation and inclusive development, he claimed.