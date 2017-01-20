Dharamshala is second capital of Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

Dharamshala, the district headquarters of Kangra, the biggest and a politically important district, was Thursday declared the second capital of Himachal Pradesh. The move is being seen by some as a “masterstroke” by CM Virbhadra Singh as the state will go to the polls this year-end.

Just a day before BJP holds its ‘Tridev Sammelan’ — a conference of the booth level to be addressed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Virbhadra made a formal announcement in this regard Thursday, after consultations with ministers and party leaders in Dharamshala where he is camping as part of his winter sojourn.

He said, “Dharamshala has had a significance and history of its own and fully deserves to be the second capital of the state.”

People of these areas would benefit from this special status as they would not have to travel long distances for official work, he added. He said Dharamshala was home to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and attracted people from across the world.