Dharamsala declared second capital of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday declared Dharamsala as the second capital of the state. Singh said the city fully deserved the status because of its history and significance. According to The Tribue, the chief minister belives that Dharmsala holds special importance and value in lower areas of the state like Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra and Una districts. He also highlighted the importance of the city, saying it attracted people from across the world. He added that tourism had changed the town’s fortune.

Dharamsala is a city in Himachal’s Kangra district. It was formerly known as Bhagsu. It was selected as one of the hundred Indian cities to be developed as a smart city under PM Narendra Modi’s flagship Smart Cities Mission. Dharamshala has held 12 Winter Sessions of the state Assembly.

The Dalai Lama’s residence and the headquarters of Central Tibetan Administration (the Tibetan government in exile) are in Dharamsala.