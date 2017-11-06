Dhangar Rally: CM Devendra Fadnavis in attendance, organisers point out his changing positions on quota issue

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis faced some awkward moments Sunday when organisers of a Dhangar rally addressed by him here played Hindi film songs to describe his changing positions on the community’s demand for reservation. The rally, Dhangar Arakshan Nirnayak Melawa (Dhangar reservation final rally), organised by Rajya Sabha MP Vikas Mahatme, who belongs to the community, was attended among others by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir, Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Dhangar community leader and Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar.

Even as the CM rose to speak, the compere said, “We are going to play some songs to describe your journey on the Dhangar reservation issue.” To describe the moment when such a promise was made, the organisers played “Aa chal ke tujhe, main le ke chaloon…”. To describe the subsequent period, the song, “Yeh kahan aa gaye hum…”, was played, followed by “Kya hua tera wada…” seeking the CM’s reply to the promise hanging fire for the last three years.

Even as the community members clapped and laughed, the CM wore a stoic expression but regained his poise soon to raise the famous community slogan, “Yalkot Malhar”, generating an echo from the audience.

Fadnavis later said, “The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is in the final stages of making an objective report on the issue of Dhangar reservation. It will be (made) constitutionally secure and then be sent to the Centre for its approval very soon. The government is bound to fulfill the promise.”

He added: “TISS has been working relentlessly on the matter, talking to community leaders, getting the representations, talking to the community itself and visiting various states. This document is going to be a historic record of the community. The report is due to be completed by December.”

The CM also said some vested interests were provoking tribals by misleading

them into believing that Dhangar reservation would eat into their quota. “I want to assure that the Dhangar quota will not deprive any community of its share,” he said.

