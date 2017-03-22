Dhanbad’s former deputy mayor, 3 aides gunned down

The bullet-riddled car. Source: Express Photo The bullet-riddled car. Source: Express Photo

A FORMER deputy mayor of Dhanbad, a nephew of late coal mafia leader-turned-politician Surya Deo Singh, was shot dead along with three aides in Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening. The incident took place on a busy road in an area under Saraidhela police station’s jurisdiction. According to police, Neeraj Singh, in his mid-forties and the deputy mayor between 2005 and 2015, was returning home in an SUV — a Mahindra Scorpio – with two private guards (Ashok Yadav and Goltu) and his driver Munna when it was intercepted near Steel Gate intersection, around 7.15 pm. The assailants opened fire from the front, and fled thereafter. His aides died on the spot. Singh died soon after he was taken to the nearby Central Hospital.

A police official on condition of anonymity said that a feud in the extended family of late Surya Deo Singh could have led to the killings. Family members and supporters of Neeraj Singh, who was a Congress leader and unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections from Jharia seat in Dhanbad district, blamed the police and administration for lapses. Outside the hospital, a large, agitating crowd began protesting, and the police had a tough time controlling them.

There were reports suggesting AK-47 was used in the firing, but ADG (Operations) and Jharkhand police spokesperson R K Mullik said the police will have to wait for forensic examinations to confirm or deny it. “At least a dozen rounds were fired. The police are busy with security and law and order. Things will be clear as the investigation progresses,” he said. Late in the evening, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das directed the state Director General of Police to ensure that the investigation is carried out quickly.

Stating that police are probing the “exact manner in which assailants intercepted the vehicle”, an officer said, “The vehicle is said to have slowed down near a speed breaker when the firing began.” He added that the assailants must have had clear information about the route Singh was taking, as they took the chance of intercepting them on a very busy stretch. ADG Mullik said, “ADG (CID), Ajay Kumar Singh, has already reached Dhanbad. An FSL team has also been sent. A special investigation team will be constituted for the case.” Neeraj Singh’s younger brother Eklavya Singh, also a Congress leader, is the current deputy mayor of Dhanbad. Neeraj was son of Rajan Singh, one Surya Deo’s brothers. Surya Deo’s son Sanjeev Singh is the current Jharia MLA on a BJP ticket.

