Dhanbad shooting incident: Police question BJP MLA named in FIR, probe on to obtain further leads

BJP MLA from Jharia, Sanjeev Singh, named in the FIR in connection with the March 21 quadruple shooting incident, in which former Deputy Mayor of Dhanbad Neeraj Singh and three others were killed, was questioned by the police on Monday evening. ADG (CID) Ajay Kumar Singh said the MLA was being questioned, even as the police were working on various other leads. “He was questioned on various aspects of the case. Further probe is on,” he said.

Sources said the MLA, who is also the cousin of Neeraj Singh and son of late mafia don Surya Deo Singh, was being questioned at the Saraidhela police station area by senior officials of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) that has been constituted to unravel the incident. The police have also questioned Jainendra Singh, Gaya Singh and other associates of Sanjeev. They are also named in the FIR registered against them on the basis of complaint lodged by Abhishek Singh, the younger brother of Neeraj Singh.

Meanwhile, the police have also sent teams to various places in search of four youths, who were living on rent for the last one month in the house of a former Director of Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR). “We are trying to trace them. Teams have been sent at various places,” said Singh. After searching the premises, the police had recovered items indicating that the youngsters may have come from some place in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, the police have provided security to the family members of Neeraj Singh, while the office-in-charge of Saraidhela police station, Inspector Arvind Kumar, has been sent to police lines. He has been replaced by the officer-in-charge of Chirkunda, Niranjan Tiwari.

On March 21 evening, Neeraj, close aide Ashok Yadav, private guard Munna Tiwari and driver Gholtu Mahato, were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed bullets from a carbine and pistols at his Fortuner vehicle, at the busy ‘Steel gate’ tri-section under Saraidhela police station area.

