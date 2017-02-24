Dhanbad: Police rescue 41 cows from cattle smugglers

Police and officials of Society for Protection and Care Animal (SPCA) rescued 41 cows loaded in three trucks from Mugma about 41 km from Dhanbad and detained 13 people. Nirsa police station Officer in-charge, Rameswer Upadhyay said the Dhanbad, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Ratan Chothe got a tiff off on last evening that three trucks loaded with cows were being sent to Bengal from Bihar through GT Road.

“On the directive of SSP a police team chased the trucks and caught them near Mugma on National Highway-2. The arrested persons claimed to be registered cattle traders and were taking it Bengal after purchasing in Bihar. Their cattle purchasing papers are being verified,” said the police officer. The police said 13 people including drivers and helpers have been taken in custody and their interrogation is on and their papers are being verified by concerned authorities of Bihar and Bengal.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police had seized a truck loaded with 18 cows going to Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh. In this connection the police arrested truck driver Asharaf Hussain and his helper Raju Alam. The rescued cows were sent to Katras Goshala.