Dhanbad former deputy mayor’s murder: BJP Jharia MLA held for cousin’s murder

Sanjeev Singh after his surrender in Dhanbad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Sanjeev Singh after his surrender in Dhanbad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

BJP MLA from Jharia, Sanjeev Singh, was arrested by Dhanbad police in connection with the murders of former Dhanbad Deputy Mayor Neeraj Singh and three of his aides on March 21. Another person said to be close to the MLA, Dablu Mishra, was also arrested. Earlier, the police had arrested three aides of the Sanjeev — Jainendra Singh, Dhananjay Singh and Sanjay Singh — in the case.

Sanjeev is a cousin of Neeraj, the murdered Congress leader.

The cousins had contested against each other in the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly polls and Neeraj had lost to Sanjeev.

The police said Sanjeev was already charged in the FIR with criminal conspiracy.

DIG (Bokaro) Saket Kumar Singh told The Indian Express over phone that the police had got the arrest warrant issued against Sanjeev from the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday evening. “When he came to know today (Tuesday) that a warrant has been issued, the MLA went to Saraidhela police station. Subsequently, we arrested him,” he said.

When contacted, state BJP spokesperson Deen Dayal Barnwal said: “The law is taking its own course. The MLA is not trying to evade the law. When he came to know the court had issued a warrant against him, he surrendered.”

DIG (Bokaro) Saket Kumar Singh said: “Dablu Mishra… has revealed to us the conspiracy and the sequence of events. The shooters had come to his (Sanjeev’s) house, Singh Mansion, and stayed there, besides holding meetings in which various aspects of the murder were discussed. We will try and get him to go through a polygraphy test, if needed. The shooters in the case have been identified. They are yet to be arrested.”

The weapons used in the offence are yet to be found.

The police officer said there could be multiple reasons behind the murder. “One reason appears to be that Neeraj Singh was probably becoming a political threat to the MLA as he was more popular. Also, there were disputes related to property and to maintain hold over some outsourcing companies,” he said.

Asked whether the murder of Ranjay Singh, a close aide of Sanjeev, on January 29, was one of the reasons, the officer said the incident could have hastened the planning, but was not the only reason.

The police said Dhananjay and Sanjay, both Ranjay’s brothers, were involved in planning the murder. Dhananjay had allegedly helped the shooters escape. The shooters, one of who has been identified as Pankaj Singh, were from Uttar Pradesh.

“They were professional criminals. The aides of Sanjeev Singh brought them here. Dablu has been working a long while with Sanjeev and he got them rented accommodation,” said the DIG.

Sanjeev had appeared before the media and claimed innocence earlier.

On March 21 evening, Neeraj Singh, his aide Ashok Yadav, driver Gholtu Mahto and private guard Munna Tiwari were shot dead yards away from Singh Mansion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now