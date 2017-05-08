DGP T P Senkumar meets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Senior IPS Officer T P Senkumar met Kerala CM and CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. Senior IPS Officer T P Senkumar met Kerala CM and CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Senior IPS Officer T P Senkumar, who took charge as Kerala DGP (Law and Order) recently after a legal battle, on Monday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Senkumar, removed from the post of DGP a few days after the CPI-M led LDF government came to power last year, was reinstated last week by the government following a Supreme Court directive on a petition filed by the Officer.

Emerging from the meeting, Senkumar, due to retire on June 30, said it was the duty of the police to implement government policy and law.

The apex court had on April 24 directed Senkumar’s reinstatement, saying he was transferred by the LDF government ‘unfairly’ and ‘arbitrarily’.

Meanwhile, former DGP Loknath Behra took charge as Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Senkumar took charge as state police chief on Saturday last.

