DGP reviews law and order situation in South Kashmir

Calling for an attitudinal change to improve public perception, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid today said the role of people in effective policing would help curb drug trafficking and other crimes. Reviewing the law and order situation in South Kashmir districts during a meeting of senior police officers in Anantnag, Vaid said police must remain at the forefront to gain the public confidence for better deliverance.

He said the officers needed to evolve an effective mechanism to deal with crimes, particularly the drug menace.

He also stressed for synergy at all levels of the force.

The DGP said the state police ensured minimum collateral damages with active public cooperation and asked officers to focus on community policing to maintain peace and order.

Local problems could be addressed at lower levels and top officers should supervise for accountability and transparency.

Vaid said innovative mechanism must be followed by law-enforcement agencies to thwart the designs of the anti-social elements.

He also asked the officers to ensure safety and security of the people while conducting anti-militancy operations.