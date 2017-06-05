DGMO meets Pakistani counterpart to discuss situation along LoC

DGMO Lt-General A K Bhatt met his Pakistani counterpart at 10.30 am on Monday to discuss the current situation along the border. (representative image) DGMO Lt-General A K Bhatt met his Pakistani counterpart at 10.30 am on Monday to discuss the current situation along the border. (representative image)

Amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control, Indian Army DGMO on Monday warned Pakistan of reprisals if the country’s Army continues to aid terrorist infiltrations and resort to unprovoked firing from across the border. DGMO Lt-General A K Bhatt met his Pakistani counterpart at 10.30 am on Monday to discuss the current situation along the border.

Bhatt also highlighted the “needless escalations” by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Army said in a statement. When the Pakistan DGMO raised the issue of civilian deaths due to mortar shelling near the border areas, Bhatt conveyed that the Indian Army has always acted in a professional manner and assured that civilians would not be harmed. The DGMO-level talks were held after Pakistan’s request for a meeting.

Last week, the Indian Army refuted Pakistan’s claims that five of its personnel were killed in cross-border firing.

“No causalities have been caused to our own soldiers in ceasefire violation along LoC,” a senior officer of 16 Corps said. “The claim of the Pakistan Army that it killed 5 Indian soldiers, destroyed bunkers in firing on LoC, is totally wrong,” he said.

Pakistan had claimed that five Indian soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing after India’s “unprovoked” ceasefire violation in Tatta Pani sector along the line of control.

