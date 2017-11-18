Take steps to ensure peace, tranquillity along LoC in J-K: Indian DGMO tells Pak counterpart

Indian DGMO tells his Pakistani counterpart to take steps to ensure peace along LoC in J-K Indian DGMO tells his Pakistani counterpart to take steps to ensure peace along LoC in J-K

Take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant General A.K. Bhatt, the Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) told his Pakistani counterpart on Saturday.

According to PTI, DGMOs of India and Pakistan held talks over hotline and discussed situation along the LoC.

Last month, the Indian DGMO had spoken to his Pakistani counterpart and discussed firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pak DGMO alleged that Indian security forces had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control. Lt Gen A K Bhatt emphatically stated that retaliatory firing by Indian troops has only been carried out in response to unabated support given by Pak Army to armed terrorists who infiltrate across the border and target Indian Army posts with heavy caliber weapons,” the Defence Ministry had stated in an official statement.

“It is in response to such actions that Indian Army troops retaliate,” it had added.

With PTI inputs

