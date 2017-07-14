Models pose on airstrip during take off, DGCA orders inquiry: Report

“We landed at a private airstrip where there was a private plane that was waiting for us,” one of the models could be heard saying in the video. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter) “We landed at a private airstrip where there was a private plane that was waiting for us,” one of the models could be heard saying in the video. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to conduct an inquiry into the incident in which a group of nine models are seen posing on an airstrip during the take off of a private plane, reported news agency ANI. In a video footage posted by the news agency, some of the nine models can be seen ducking, as the VT-SAI aircraft leaves the ground.

While the location of the incident has not been divulged yet, sources in DGCA told ANI that an inquiry has been initiated against the private plane owner and the group of models for flouting security norms. “We landed at a private airstrip where there was a private plane that was waiting for us,” one of the models could be heard saying in the video.”I think this tops the list of craziest things I have ever done,” adds another.

“There is always a chance that the pilot decides to abort take off at the last minute for some reason and then these people would not have had a chance to get off the runway,” a pilot was quoted as saying by Times of India.

As per the TOI report, the aircraft is a Cessna 208 Caravan which is a single-engine aircraft with a seating capacity of up to 14. In the video, the models also be seen boarding the aircraft.

