DGCA files complaint against 34 pilots over obscene text messages

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday filed a complaint against 34 pilots for making obscene remarks against a senior official on social media. The message, which was being circulated, came in knowledge of the senior officials and DGCA took the pilots to the Lodhi Colony police station but no FIR was filed.

The pilots were batchmates from flight school who had undertaken training in Australia and had a Whatsapp group where they would share messages. They were employed in different airlines, though, like Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir. The 34 pilots were asked to report to the DGCA office in Delhi on Tuesday morning. They were then taken to the police station by a team of DGCA officials.

The police have registered a complaint though it says that the messages were just banter and it is for them to resolve it amongst themselves. A formal FIR as of now has not been filed.

“All of these pilots were batchmates but not from the same airline They had undertaken flight training together in Australia. Obviously, they were good friends and hence had made a Whatsapp group where they used to share messages for fun. Often in such groups youngsters share messages of adult nature to have a bit of banter and this is what happened here as well,” said SHO Ravi Shankar, Lodhi Colony Police Station. “The pilots were sent back after some time and they were neither detained nor arrested,” he said.

“We carried out the preliminary questioning, but an FIR, at this point, is thinking too ahead of ourselves. It is best for them to resolve amongst themselves. We have taken note of their complaint,” he added.

On a query, BS Bhullar, Director General of DGCA, replied: “DGCA has filed complaint for making obscene remarks against DGCA officials on social media. Any action on that is for the police.” It seems, for now, the matter is laid to rest

The commanders are protesting against the provisions of the Draft Civil Aviation Requirements under which one of the most contentious clause in the doubling of notice period from six months to one year.

A senior DGCA official on the condition of anonymity said, “There have been multiple faceoffs between senior officials and pilots. Many of them seem to have started taking things too lightly. We are not shy to pull them up. The messages circulating were in bad taste and demeaning.”

