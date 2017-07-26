DGCA directs airlines to carry Hindi magazines on board

“Not providing Hindi reading material on board is against Indian government’s policy for official language”, Lalit Gupta, joint director general, DGCA, said in a letter to airlines. “Not providing Hindi reading material on board is against Indian government’s policy for official language”, Lalit Gupta, joint director general, DGCA, said in a letter to airlines.

In an advisory to airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday directed them to carry on board newspapers and magazines in Hindi as well as English.

“Not providing Hindi reading material on board is against Indian government’s policy for official language”, Lalit Gupta, joint director general, DGCA, said in a letter to airlines.

The letter, however, was mocked by the Congress party MP Shashi Tharoor. “DGCA now wants Hindi publications served on Indian flights (together with vegetarian meals?)!” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Air India decided to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to its economy class passengers on domestic flights. The government-run airline said the move was aimed at cutting down on costs.

