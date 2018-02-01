Dewas ‘king’ acquitted of murder after delayed trial

Vikram Singh Puar Vikram Singh Puar

Vikram Singh Puar, king of the erstwhile princely state of Dewas, was acquitted of murder on Wednesday after the trial was delayed following an anonymous complaint to the President about alleged irregularities in the trial.

Puar was among 13 people accused of a man’s murder over a land dispute in Raghogarh village of Dewas on March 18, 2015. While the other accused had been acquitted in December 2016, a separate trial was conducted for Puar who was absconding and surrendered in January 2017.

All witnesses in the case, including the victim’s relatives, had turned hostile and did not back the prosecution case. At one point in February 2017, the prosecution wanted to close the case, but the trial judge did not agree.

Puar’s lawyer Ashok Verma said an anonymous complaint had been sent to the President of India alleging that instead of the victim’s wife Reshambai, someone else was examined in her name. The President’s office forwarded the complaint to the trial judge who, according to Verma, found the allegation false after ordering a probe.

However, the trial judge then ordered that Reshambai, who was not examined before, be produced in court. Arguing that Reshambai was not a material witness in the case, Verma challenged the order in the Madhya Pradesh High Court which quashed the trial court’s order on January 22.

Third Additional Sessions Judge Jogendra Singh on Wednesday acquitted Puar, whose mother is the BJP MLA from Dewas. His late father Tukojirao Puar was a former BJP minister.

While applying for bail, his lawyer argued that Vikram was the only son and the minister’s funeral cannot take place without him. It was also argued that the royal family’s reputation will be affected if Vikram attended the funeral accompanied by police. Two days after Vikram was released on bail for 15 days, the minister died at a hospital.

Vikram’s coronation took place in a private ceremony. Instead of surrendering as the bail condition demanded, Vikram fled again with police claiming that they were making a serious attempt to arrest him. Vikram’s 12 accomplices were acquitted when he was still at large. Vikram surrendered later.

Government pleader Girish Mungi said there was no point in appealing against Wednesday’s verdict because all witnesses had turned hostile. “There are no grounds for appeal,’’ he said.

