Devotee donates 2 kg gold sandals to Shirdi’s Saibaba temple

The Shirdi Saibaba Temple.

An Agra-based woman devotee today donated two kg gold ‘paduka’ (sandals) to the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) here. The donation was made by Sandhya Gupta on the occasion of ‘guru pournima’ to be celebrated tomorrow.

“The gold sandals donated by Gupta have been ceremoniously installed in Dwarkamai temple,” Sachin Tambe, trustee of SSST told PTI.

Gupta said, “Today, I am very happy as the ‘padukas’ donated by me were accepted as ‘guru dakshina’.”

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees from different parts of the country have gathered in Shirdi as the three-day long guru pournima festival began today. As part of the festival, a procession was taken out. The Saibaba temple has been embellished with flowers and decorative lights.

