Devise rational model for compensating for unscheduled power cuts: LG to Delhi govt

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI) New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the AAP government to devise a rational and enforceable model to implement its proposal for compensating consumers for unscheduled power cuts in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Baijal to discuss the issue of unscheduled power cuts and compensation to consumers at Raj Niwas.

“Met CM @ArvindKejriwal. Discussed issue of power cuts & compensation to consumers. Suggested to devise a rational,fair & enforceable model (sic),” Baijal tweeted. After the meeting, Kejriwal said the LG has agreed to the compensation while suggesting for fairplay and equity to consumers.

“Hon’ble LG agreed DISCOMS shud pay compensation 4 unscheduled power cuts 2 make them accountable. Fairplay n equity 2 consumers 2 be ensured (sic),” the chief minister tweeted.

Last year, the AAP government had implemented its proposal to penalise discoms for unscheduled power cuts. However, this was later struck down by the Delhi High Court as the LG’s prior approval had not been sought.

According to the proposal, a penalty of Rs 50 per hour per consumer is to be levied for the first two hours followed by Rs 100 for every subsequent hour.

The fine amount would be adjusted in the consumers’ monthly bills. The proposal says that if any consumer approached the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) after 90 days with a complaint that he or she had not received his compensation, DERC would have to order and ensure payment to all consumers affected by that power cut.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App